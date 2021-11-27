On the hot seat: The Falcons’ offense line must step up

Against the Patriots, with the Falcons trying to rally from a 13-0 deficit, on third-and-1 from New England’s 16 fullback Keith Smith tried to run behind right guard Chris Lindstrom, but was stopped for no gain by linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Adrian Phillips.

On fourth-and-1, running back Qadree Ollison tried to run behind the left guard and was stopped for no gain by Phillips and defensive end Carl Davis.

But don’t look for the Falcons to make any changes along the line. The Falcons will go with some “schematic tweaks.”

“Won’t be any major changes,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I mean you’re in the middle of the season and like every team, you’re dealing with the injuries and things that come up. We’ve clearly got to play better. We got to play smarter.”

