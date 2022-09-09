ajc logo
On the hot seat against the Saints: Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary

Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) works against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Saints won 21-16. (Danny Karnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, who is set to enter his 11th season in the NFL, has made life tough on Falcons right tackles.

Because of the matchup, Kaleb McGary, who won his job back, will be on the hot seat in Game 1, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Jordan has been to seven Pro Bowls and been named All-Pro once.

Jordan, who turned 33 in July, hasn’t shown any signs of a drop-off. He’s been selected to the past five Pro Bowls.

The Saints have gone 14-8 in the 22 games that Jordan has played against the Falcons. He has recorded 23 sacks, 25 tackles for losses, 40 quarterback hits and eight pass breakups.

“Good player,” Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. “Plays hard. Really good player in this league. I’m sure the stats back up exactly what kind of player that he is.”

Ragone pointed out that former Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was promoted to head coach, but Ragone expects the same style of defense from the Saints.

“The team plays with a edge, specifically defensively,” Ragone said. “No different that if it’s Cam Jordan or anybody else on that defense. They play certain style of defense, X-and-O wise, but also with what their culture is. It’s a great test for us.”

Falcons coach Arthur Smith is ready for Jordan to retire.

Cam Jordan, I was kind of hoping he was going to join you guys in the media,” Smith said. “Maybe he needs to get a new talent agent that would’ve helped him get more money.”

Jordan is a colorful character who likely has a future in television when he’s done harassing quarterbacks.

“In all seriousness, I predict that he’ll be on the network one of these days,” Smith said. “Cam, if you’re listening, I could’ve gotten you more money, and you wouldn’t have to take on double-teams or chips that may be thrown at you on Sunday. But I’m ready for him to join you guys.”

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

