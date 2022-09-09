On the hot seat against the Saints: Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary

“Good player,” Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. “Plays hard. Really good player in this league. I’m sure the stats back up exactly what kind of player that he is.”

Ragone pointed out that former Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was promoted to head coach, but Ragone expects the same style of defense from the Saints.

“The team plays with a edge, specifically defensively,” Ragone said. “No different that if it’s Cam Jordan or anybody else on that defense. They play certain style of defense, X-and-O wise, but also with what their culture is. It’s a great test for us.”

Falcons coach Arthur Smith is ready for Jordan to retire.

“Cam Jordan, I was kind of hoping he was going to join you guys in the media,” Smith said. “Maybe he needs to get a new talent agent that would’ve helped him get more money.”

Jordan is a colorful character who likely has a future in television when he’s done harassing quarterbacks.

“In all seriousness, I predict that he’ll be on the network one of these days,” Smith said. “Cam, if you’re listening, I could’ve gotten you more money, and you wouldn’t have to take on double-teams or chips that may be thrown at you on Sunday. But I’m ready for him to join you guys.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD