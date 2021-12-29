Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

“So, when we saw (Russell Gage’s fumble with 2:18 to play in the fourth quarter), we all huddled up there in the beginning,” Oluokun said. “I said, ‘If they don’t score a touchdown, we win the game.’ And eventually when they ran out of timeouts, it was like red-zone 7-on-7. ... Everybody calmed down from there and just made the play happen.”

Oluokun became the first Falcons’ player to have at least 14 tackles and an interception in a game since Curtis Lofton in Week 17 of the 2011 season. He also won the player of the week award in Week 9 of last season.

Oluokun is the fourth Falcon to be named player of the week this season, joining Deion Jones (Week 7), Matt Ryan (Week 9) and Thomas Morstead (Week 12).

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Caption The Falcons lineback sealed the 20-16 victory with an interception at the 1-yard line with less than a minute remaining. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

