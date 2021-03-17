Azeez Ojulari set to take his toughness, pass rush to NFL

“There are a lot of questions there that they want to know because they are talking about investing a lot of money in those high draft picks,” Smart said. “So, they want to get a lot of information on those guys.”

Smart was elated to start a relationship with the Falcons’ new regime.

“As far as Arthur and Terry, they’ve reached out,” Smart said. “We’ve got a relationship with both of those guys, now. They have been awesome to UGA in terms of reaching out and communicating, just like the last staff was.”

Despite attending Georgia’s past Pro Days, the Falcons rarely drafted players from the school over general manager Thomas Dimitroff 13-year reign. They drafted running back Thomas Brown in the sixth round of the 2008 and linebacker Akeem Dent in the third round of the 2011 draft.

Ojulari is Georgia’s latest first-round prospect. But the Falcons are at the top of the draft with the No. 4 overall pick. Olujari is considered a mid-to-late first round pick. ESPN’s Todd McShay has projected him as the 23rd overall pick in the draft.

He could drop into the second round, where the Falcons have the 35th overall pick.

“Azeez Ojulari showed this year off the edge,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “I’d like to see him maybe add five to 10 pounds on that frame. I’d liked to have seen another year, but based on what I saw, he’s worthy of being a late first- or early second-rounder.”

Ojulari, who listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds last season, added weight for his Pro Day.

“I was training in Pensacola, and I just (took to) the nutrition and everything seriously,” Ojulari said. “It just paid off for me.”

The NFL is concerned that he may not be big enough to hold up against the run.

“He strikes,” Smart said. “He (likes) contact. He’s never shied away. He doesn’t complain when you go full pads. He wants every part of it.”

Ojulari patterns his game after Tampa Bay linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl after the 2020 season. Barrett is set to sign a lucrative four-year, $72 million deal with the Bucs.

“I just love the way he plays,” Ojulari said. “The way he bends and gets to the quarterback. (He’s an) edge rusher, he can dip and has outside moves. He’s got it all. He’s an all-around player. I like to model my game after him.”

Ojulari, a third-year sophomore who left school with two seasons of eligibility remaining, knows that he’s not a finished product.

“One thing I can improve on definitely is to work on more counter moves,” Ojulari said. “I can be more efficient with that. That’s something that I can definitely improve on.”

Ojulari believes he answered some of the teams’ questions with a strong showing.

“I just feel like my versatility, the way I use my hands and the way I can bend,” Ojulari said. “I have an explosive first-step. I can also drop in coverage, too. So you’re not just getting a pass rusher out of me. You’re getting all three downs. I can play all three downs for sure.”

Ojulari believes he fits in a 4-3 scheme as a defensive end or in a 3-4 scheme as an outside linebacker.

“I feel good in any scheme because here at Georgia we did both,” Ojulari said. “We did 4-3 (and) 3-4. We played all-around at outside linebacker. We did a lot here at Georgia, so I feel like I’m prepared to play any position in any scheme.”

Smart had a glowing recommendation of Ojulari to NFL teams.

“High character, toughness,” Smart said. “I think when you start trying to build a defense, whether you are in the NFL, college or high school, it starts with what kind of toughness do you have. When you rank tough players, Azeez Ojulari is really high.”

