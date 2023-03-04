X
Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski interviewed with Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski had a formal interview with the Falcons at the NFL combine.

Skoronski, who’s 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, is considered one of the top tackles in the draft and could be available when the Falcons pick with the eighth overall pick.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons have a decision to make with right tackle Kaleb McGary, who could become a unrestricted free agent March 15.

Skoronski became Northwestern’s first unanimous All-American last season. His grandfather, Bob Skoronski, played left tackle for the Green Bay Packers from 1956-68.

