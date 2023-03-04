Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski interviewed with Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS — Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski had a formal interview with the Falcons at the NFL combine.
Skoronski, who’s 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, is considered one of the top tackles in the draft and could be available when the Falcons pick with the eighth overall pick.
The Falcons have a decision to make with right tackle Kaleb McGary, who could become a unrestricted free agent March 15.
Skoronski became Northwestern’s first unanimous All-American last season. His grandfather, Bob Skoronski, played left tackle for the Green Bay Packers from 1956-68.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest