No Falcons rookies tested positive for COVID-19

All of the Falcons’ 26 rookies – six draft picks and 20 undrafted players – passed their two COVID-19 tests last week and are not on the reserve/COVID-19 list released by the NFL on Sunday.
The rookies, per league protocols, started physicals and equipment testing Saturday and Sunday.
The rookies were slated to start strength-and-conditioning work Monday. Quarterbacks and injured players started their testing process Thursday. The remaining veterans start the testing process Tuesday.
No football coaches are allowed at the rookie workouts, only the strength-and-conditioning coaches.
Baltimore defensive back Nigel Warrior (Tennessee), Cincinnati defensive end Kendall Futrell (East Carolina), Cleveland running back Dontrell Hilliard (Tulane), Cleveland defensive back Jovante Moffatt (Middle Tennessee) and Dallas wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson (Toledo) were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Warrior graduated from Peachtree Ridge High School.
