No Falcons opted out of 2020 season because of the coronavirus

The Falcons were one of three teams who did not have a player choose to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Along with the Falcons, the Chargers and Steelers didn’t have a player opt-out by the 4 p.m. Thursday deadline. A total of 66 players and free agent Larry Warford elected to opt-out of the season.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn thinks the team’s attention to player safety, which include satellite locker rooms and players with their own bathroom facilities in the team’s town houses, helped with the situation.
He thinks the players feel safe under the circumstances.
“That was really what you were driven by because this is bigger than football,” Quinn said. “Can you paint a picture of what this would look like when we are at the facility and all of things other than playing. It was all of the surrounding things. ... I know it’s not one size fits all (for) coaches and players.”
