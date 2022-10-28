No Cordarrelle Patterson, no chaos: Falcons attack by group effort

“I’ve just kept that mentality (about earning my spot here) like earlier coming out as a preferred walk-on and getting a scholarship (with BYU) to now getting drafted. So, just having that chip on your shoulder that you still have something to prove, I think that’s a big thing for me.”

Huntley is the anomaly of the group. He wasn’t drafted last year out of Ball State, but he was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad and has been waiting patiently for his chance. He received that chance when Patterson went down.

He responded with 56 yards and a touchdown against the Browns on Oct. 2. Since then, Huntley has been a steady force in the backfield, putting together 174 yards total through his five appearances this season.

“Caleb’s doing a great job to prepare every week for his opportunities, in packages of things that we have for him and with what we are asking him to do,” Pitre said. “He’s spent a lot of time with the veteran guys and has just been trying to learn from them. He’s taking their experiences so he can obviously help himself when he’s out there on Sundays.”

Williams has played in the backfield and as the return man on special teams. He has rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown this season.

“Avery has his role; we know how we want to utilize him,” Pitre said. “I think between (coach Arthur Smith) and (offensive coordinator Dave Ragone) and our offensive staff and what he does on special teams, he has a very unique role for us. And so again, he’s doing a great job, do an unbelievable job in the room just learning. Very, very trustworthy guy in a lot of different aspects. He’s continued to grow as well. Again, just continue to do whatever he can help this football team win games.”

The Falcons are the only team in the NFC with three 100-yard rushers on the season (Patterson, Allgeier and Huntley), and all of that has been possible because of the mentality that the running backs, as a whole, bring to the field.

“All the coaches have trusted us, and that shows a lot,” Allgeier said. “We gotta keep going with our ‘next man up’ mentality. That’s what we’ve strived for.”

The Falcons’ rushing attack may be back at full force sooner rather than later, as Patterson’s return could come in the next few weeks. He is set to be activated for his 21-day period off of short-term IR next week.