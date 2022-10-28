No Cordarrelle Patterson, no chaos: Falcons attack by group effort

When four-time All-Pro running back Cordarrelle Patterson went out with a knee injury in Week 4 against the Browns, there was an expectation for the Falcons’ run game to take a step back. Patterson was the main source of power for the team’s rushing attack -- he had 302 yards through three games -- and the rest of the running back group was young and inexperienced.
Even so, the Falcons enter Week 8 with the fifth-best run offense in the NFL behind the efforts of Tyler Allgeier (rookie), Caleb Huntley (second season) and Avery Williams (third season).
“I think it’s a great group of men,” Falcons running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “Tyler has taken advantage of the opportunity that has been presented to him. Obviously, CP started out pretty hot and had his injury. Then again, all those guys are preparing like they are the starter every week. Their whole thought process is how they can continue to grow and help this team win games.”
Allgeier has been the lead back since Patterson went on injured reserve for surgery. In his significantly increased role, he has amassed 285 yards and a touchdown with three starts.
“(It’s) a blessing for sure, just getting those reps as my role just progresses and making the most of it,” Allgeier said of his increased role. “Not a lot of rookies get that, especially coming out of the fifth round. You just got to have a mindset that you’re gonna be a starter coming in.”
“I’ve just kept that mentality (about earning my spot here) like earlier coming out as a preferred walk-on and getting a scholarship (with BYU) to now getting drafted. So, just having that chip on your shoulder that you still have something to prove, I think that’s a big thing for me.”
Huntley is the anomaly of the group. He wasn’t drafted last year out of Ball State, but he was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad and has been waiting patiently for his chance. He received that chance when Patterson went down.
He responded with 56 yards and a touchdown against the Browns on Oct. 2. Since then, Huntley has been a steady force in the backfield, putting together 174 yards total through his five appearances this season.
“Caleb’s doing a great job to prepare every week for his opportunities, in packages of things that we have for him and with what we are asking him to do,” Pitre said. “He’s spent a lot of time with the veteran guys and has just been trying to learn from them. He’s taking their experiences so he can obviously help himself when he’s out there on Sundays.”
Williams has played in the backfield and as the return man on special teams. He has rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown this season.
“Avery has his role; we know how we want to utilize him,” Pitre said. “I think between (coach Arthur Smith) and (offensive coordinator Dave Ragone) and our offensive staff and what he does on special teams, he has a very unique role for us. And so again, he’s doing a great job, do an unbelievable job in the room just learning. Very, very trustworthy guy in a lot of different aspects. He’s continued to grow as well. Again, just continue to do whatever he can help this football team win games.”
The Falcons are the only team in the NFC with three 100-yard rushers on the season (Patterson, Allgeier and Huntley), and all of that has been possible because of the mentality that the running backs, as a whole, bring to the field.
“All the coaches have trusted us, and that shows a lot,” Allgeier said. “We gotta keep going with our ‘next man up’ mentality. That’s what we’ve strived for.”
The Falcons’ rushing attack may be back at full force sooner rather than later, as Patterson’s return could come in the next few weeks. He is set to be activated for his 21-day period off of short-term IR next week.
