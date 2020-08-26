9 observations from Wednesday’s Falcons practice

With James Carpenter and Matt Hennessy in a heavy rotation at first-team left guard, the Falcons worked on short-yardage and goal-line situations in a padded practice Wednesday.
The team has installed the playbook and defensive schemes. Coach Dan Quinn is expecting the rookies and second-year players to start getting “sharper and faster” with their assignments.
Here are some observations from the practice:
- Quinn gave an injury report before practice. Also, center Alex Mack and running back Todd Gurley were held out on a rest day. Justin McCray took over at center for Mack with Ito Smith and Brian Hill takeover for Gurley.
- Defensive end Dante Fowler appeared to tweak his left leg late in the practice. The injury didn’t appear serious.
- Brandon Powell appeared to suffer an injury, which allowed Chris Rowland to take most of the punt returner reps. Wearing No. 14, Rowland looks like a quicker and faster Eric Weems, the former returner from Bethune-Cookman who wore the same number and went on to become a Pro Bowl special-teams player in 2010 and play in 151 NFL games from 2007-17.
- In the one-on-one defensive line vs. offensive line matchups, defensive end Hinwa Allieu used a nice rip move to get free. Deadrin Senat and Justin Gooseberry battled to a tie. Gooseberry, of Rice, also received some action with the second team at right guard. Defensive end Austin Edwards, of Ferris State, won a matchup with veteran Justin McCray.
- Kicker Younghoe Koo made all of his field-goal attempts, which brought on shouts of “Automatic Koo.”
- Falcons running backs coach Bernie Parmalee worked with the group on their pass protection.
- Wide receiver Julio Jones beat cornerback Kendall Sheffield up the left sideline for a nice grab. Sheffield was in phase, but didn’t make a play on the ball.
- Tight end Khari Lee made a nice catch along the left side.
