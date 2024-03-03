NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dead at age 72

Mortensen worked the AJC from 1983-90. He covered the Braves (1983-85), the Falcons (1985-86) and the NFL (1987-89). He worked at The National from 1989-90. He started his career with the Daily Breeze newspaper in Torrance, California in 1969.

Mortensen joined ESPN in 1991 where he was a regular contributor to the network’s NFL coverage.

In 2016, he received as Pro Football Writers of America’s Dick McCann Award winner and was honored during the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony that year.

The cause of death was not revealed.

Mortensen, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer in January 2016, stepped away from his role at ESPN last year. He said at the time he would “focus on my health, family and faith.”

“Excited about another season but it’s time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith,” Mortensen posted on social media. “The gratitude and humility is overwhelming. It’s not a classic retirement. I’ll still be here talking ball. It’s just time. God Bless you all.”

Mortensen, a native of Torrance, California, was born on Nov. 7, 1951. He attended El Camino College before serving two years in the Army.

He is survived by his wife Micki and son Alex.

NFL reporter Daniel Jeremiah was moved to tears in discussing the death of Mortensen during the NFL Network’s broadcast of the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday. Jeremiah, who considered Mortensen a mentor, said he texted with Mortensen on Saturday about how South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler would fare in the workout.

“He loved this game,” Jeremiah said.

