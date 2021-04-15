NFL pushes back offseason programs; Falcons vote

After five teams voted not to attend “voluntary” offseason programs, the NFL elected to push and restructure the offseason programs, the 32 teams were informed via a memo from the league office on Wednesday.
Players from Denver, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Detroit and New England had voted not to attend because of safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Falcons, who have a new first-year head coach in Arthur Smith, had a virtual team meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter. A total of 27 members attended and voted. The vote has not been tallied.
NFL informed clubs that Phase 1 would extended for four weeks starting on Monday with no on-field work until Phase 2, which will start on May 15. The first two phased will be held virtually.
A normal Phase 3 with four weeks of practice will be held May 24 through June 18, followed by a mandatory minicamp.
The NFL plans to follow the COVID-19 protocols that were in place last season and players who have been vaccinated may not be required to submit to daily testing.
Rookie minicamps for draft picks, undrafted rookies and eligible non-rookies, and tryout players will be held during Phase 2.
The NFLPA has recommended a boycott of activities after having a completely virtual offseason in 2020.