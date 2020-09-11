X

NFL looking for 'Way to Play’ high school award nominations

Colquitt County players break through their banner at the start of a high school football Sept. 21, 2018, at Grayson High School in Loganville.
Colquitt County players break through their banner at the start of a high school football Sept. 21, 2018, at Grayson High School in Loganville.

Credit: Casey Sykes

Credit: Casey Sykes

Atlanta Falcons | 23 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The NFL Way to Play High School Award was created in conjunction with the NFL Legends to promote proper playing technique across all levels of football for the third season.

Through this initiative, and in partnership with Hudl, one high school player will be honored each week during the regular NFL season for displaying exemplary football technique.

The high school award recipient will be announced on NFL Network each Saturday morning, and the school of each honoree will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

Coaches can send videos to nominate player by submitting them to the “Way to Play High School Award” here: http://bit.ly/NFLWayToPlay.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.