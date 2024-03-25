Atlanta Falcons

NFL chasing younger viewers in the digital era

Phoebe Schecter, NFL analyst and global flag football ambassador, talks to reporters about the league's flag football initiatives at the NFL owners meetings, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By
49 minutes ago

ORLANDO – The National Football League plans to take a look at its media partners and how they deliver some games to attract a younger group of fans.

“While we were proud to have 94 of the top 100 shows during the last regular season,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, “we’re going to spend a lot of time reviewing our digital strategy.”

The NFL knows that live-streaming could be the future.

“We’ve always said we need to find our fans where they are,” Miller said. “As our fans, especially our younger fans, are increasing on digital platforms. We need to make sure that we are flexible enough to make football available to them.

“So, we’ll talk about Peacock, Amazon and YouTube and wherever we are going with those relationships in the coming years.”

