NFL betting lines: Falcons at Jaguars, pick’em

In the opening NFL Week 12 lines, the Falcons at Jaguars is a pick’em game with the over-and-under set at 47.5 points on betonline.ag.
Also, Houston is favored over the Jets.
Here are the opening lines for Week 12:
Thursday, November 25
· Chicago (-3½) at Detroit
Over/Under 42½
· Las Vegas at Dallas (-7)
Over/Under 50½
· Buffalo (-3½) at New Orleans
Over/Under 47
Sunday, November 28
· Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (-4½)
Over/Under 45½
· Tampa Bay (-2½) at Indianapolis
Over/Under 51½
· Carolina at Miami (-1)
Over/Under 43
· Tennessee at New England (-5)
Over/Under 44
· Philadelphia (-3½) at New York Giants
Over/Under 46½
· Atlanta (pk) at Jacksonville (pk)
Over/Under 47½
· New York Jets at Houston (-3)
Over/Under 45
· Los Angeles Chargers (-1½) at Denver
Over/Under 48
· Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay (-2)
Over/Under 50
· Minnesota at San Francisco (-2)
Over/Under 48½
· Cleveland at Baltimore (-4)
Over/Under 47
Monday, November 29
· Seattle (-3) at Washington
Over/Under 46½
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
