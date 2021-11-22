ajc logo
NFL betting lines: Falcons at Jaguars, pick’em

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 25: Cody Kessler #6 of the Jacksonville Jaguars crosses the goal line for a touchdown during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on August 25, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 25: Cody Kessler #6 of the Jacksonville Jaguars crosses the goal line for a touchdown during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on August 25, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

In the opening NFL Week 12 lines, the Falcons at Jaguars is a pick’em game with the over-and-under set at 47.5 points on betonline.ag.

Also, Houston is favored over the Jets.

Here are the opening lines for Week 12:

Thursday, November 25

· Chicago (-3½) at Detroit

Over/Under 42½

· Las Vegas at Dallas (-7)

Over/Under 50½

· Buffalo (-3½) at New Orleans

Over/Under 47

Sunday, November 28

· Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (-4½)

Over/Under 45½

· Tampa Bay (-2½) at Indianapolis

Over/Under 51½

· Carolina at Miami (-1)

Over/Under 43

· Tennessee at New England (-5)

Over/Under 44

· Philadelphia (-3½) at New York Giants

Over/Under 46½

· Atlanta (pk) at Jacksonville (pk)

Over/Under 47½

· New York Jets at Houston (-3)

Over/Under 45

· Los Angeles Chargers (-1½) at Denver

Over/Under 48

· Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay (-2)

Over/Under 50

· Minnesota at San Francisco (-2)

Over/Under 48½

· Cleveland at Baltimore (-4)

Over/Under 47

Monday, November 29

· Seattle (-3) at Washington

Over/Under 46½

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Next four games

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

D. Orlando Ledbetter
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

