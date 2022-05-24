NFL amends anti-tampering rule for head coaching candidates; expands Rooney Rule to include quarterback coaches

The NFL voted to amend its anti-tampering policy, with regards to hiring head coaches, and expanded the Rooney Rule to include the quarterback coach position, Tuesday at the league meeting at a hotel in Buckhead.
“There is a change to the Rooney Rule,” said Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. “Now, QB coach position is subject to the Rooney Rule and it requires one external minority or female candidate for QB coach positions. Now, it’s not only head coach, general manager and coordinator positions, but also the QB coach position.”
The resolution, which was put forth by the diversity, equity and inclusion committee, is designed to provide head coaching candidates more time to prepare for an interview.
Also, the resolution seeks to improve the interview process for the head coach positions.
The NFL now will prohibit teams from holding head coach interviews with candidates who are employed by other NFL teams until the third day after the conclusion of the candidate’s Week 18 game, if they are not in the playoffs or if the team has a playoff bye.
Teams can interview candidates the Tuesday (for Saturday and Sunday playoff games) or Wednesday (for Monday games) following wild-card games for candidates whose teams play in those games.
The resolution also will prohibit teams from conducting in-person head coach interviews with candidates who are employed by other NFL teams until after the conclusion of all wild-card playoff games.
Before the conclusion of the wild-card games, hiring teams are permitted to conduct in-person head coach interviews with candidates who are employed by the hiring team or who are not employed in the NFL.
The NFL also passed a resolution on rosters. Teams will cut down to 85 players by 4 p.m. Aug. 16, then 80 by 4 p.m. Aug. 23 and then to 53 by 4 p.m. Aug. 30. The league also set forth guidelines for players placed on reserve/physically unable to perform or reserve/non-football injury/illness, per the management council’s executive committee.
