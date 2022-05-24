NFL amends anti-tampering rule for head coaching candidates; expands Rooney Rule to include quarterback coaches

Teams can interview candidates the Tuesday (for Saturday and Sunday playoff games) or Wednesday (for Monday games) following wild-card games for candidates whose teams play in those games.

The resolution also will prohibit teams from conducting in-person head coach interviews with candidates who are employed by other NFL teams until after the conclusion of all wild-card playoff games.

Before the conclusion of the wild-card games, hiring teams are permitted to conduct in-person head coach interviews with candidates who are employed by the hiring team or who are not employed in the NFL.

The NFL also passed a resolution on rosters. Teams will cut down to 85 players by 4 p.m. Aug. 16, then 80 by 4 p.m. Aug. 23 and then to 53 by 4 p.m. Aug. 30. The league also set forth guidelines for players placed on reserve/physically unable to perform or reserve/non-football injury/illness, per the management council’s executive committee.

