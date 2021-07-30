New Falcons safeties off to strong start

The Falcons’ revamped the safety position over the offseason and have veterans Duron Harmon and Erik Harris leading a young group of players.
“We’ve got some good smart veterans back there,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Friday. “There’s some good competition going on back there right now. It’s still early to make that evaluation. But it helps to have Duron and Erik back there. Hawk (Jaylinn Hawkins) has done a nice job. T.J. (Green) and Richie (Grant), too.
Grant had a nice play in one-on-one coverage drills. Tight end Ryan Becker caught a pass, and Grant was in tight enough coverage to punch the ball out for a fumble.
“That was good to see from Richie today,” Smith said.
