Atlanta Falcons

New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins on his injury recovery

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins' opening statement at press conference introducing him as the team's new quarterback.
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a ruptured Achilles in late October. After signing his contract with the team on Wednesday, he gave an injury update.

“I’m feeling great,” the former Minnesota Vikings QB said. “This is my first surgery in my life.”

He has been rehabbing the injury for four months.

“So, the rehab process has certainly been a first for me,” Cousins said. “It’s been a really positive process. I’ve enjoyed the rehab. The Viking staff was phenomenal getting me through the acute stage. Chad Cook, who’s full-time with me as a body coach, has really helped carry that load since the season ended and has done a great job.”

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Falcons

The Falcons will take over now.

“Now, I’m excited to jump in with the Falcons in their training room and with their training staff and get going,” Cousins said.

The recovery time for Achilles injuries is 9 to 12 months.

“I’m optimistic that I can be full speed at practice before we break for the summer,” Cousins said. “That’s kind of the goal that I’ve set for myself, but we do have a long runway. What I’ve been told going back to when I first injured it, was that you don’t rush it. You let time do its thing. It’s going to take time to fully heal that tissue.”

Cousins will have to keep from trying to rush himself back.

“But as a competitor you want to get back as fast as you can,” he said. “Certainly, I’m trying to do that.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fletcher Page

Athens officials decry gang violence after 3-year-old shot to death1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

It’s official - Kirk Cousins is an Atlanta Falcon
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Naomi King memorial service set for Saturday at Ebenezer
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s signature allows Georgia prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s signature allows Georgia prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
5h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton judge dismisses 6 of 41 counts in Trump election interference indictment
7h ago
The Latest

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins ready to chase the Lombardi Trophy
33m ago
It’s official - Kirk Cousins is an Atlanta Falcon
1h ago
Falcons’ free agency tracker: Mack Hollins to the Bills
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do
12h ago
‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Reaction to Fulton judge dismissing some charges against...
9h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
14h ago