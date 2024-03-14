New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins on his injury recovery

“So, the rehab process has certainly been a first for me,” Cousins said. “It’s been a really positive process. I’ve enjoyed the rehab. The Viking staff was phenomenal getting me through the acute stage. Chad Cook, who’s full-time with me as a body coach, has really helped carry that load since the season ended and has done a great job.”

The Falcons will take over now.

“Now, I’m excited to jump in with the Falcons in their training room and with their training staff and get going,” Cousins said.

The recovery time for Achilles injuries is 9 to 12 months.

“I’m optimistic that I can be full speed at practice before we break for the summer,” Cousins said. “That’s kind of the goal that I’ve set for myself, but we do have a long runway. What I’ve been told going back to when I first injured it, was that you don’t rush it. You let time do its thing. It’s going to take time to fully heal that tissue.”

Cousins will have to keep from trying to rush himself back.

“But as a competitor you want to get back as fast as you can,” he said. “Certainly, I’m trying to do that.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles