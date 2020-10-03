Neal, Allen and Koo out for Packers’ game

Free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow), strong safety Keanu Neal (hamstring) and kicker Younghoe Koo (groin) will not play when the Falcons (0-3) face the Green Bay Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lambeau Field, coach Dan Quinn said Saturday.
Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) will be a game-time decision.
Rookie Jaylinn Hawkins will replace Neal at strong safety.
“Hawkins has been on that we’ve been working on,” Quinn said. “When these moments come, you get ready and you deliver. Jaylinn, with extended play, he’ll certainly be able to do that.”
Allen was playing some nickel and dime, in the five defensive back and six defensive back alignments.
Elliott Fry will take over the kicking duties and will be making his NFL debut.
Jaylinn Hawkins' Draft Bio
Fourth round (134th overall) –- Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California
Height: 6-foot. Weight: 208 pounds. Arm length: 31 3/4 inches. Hand size: 9 1/2 inches. Vertical jump: 35 1/2 inches. Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches.
Overview: Hawkins, 22, is from Buena Vista, California. He redshirted in 2015 because of a shoulder injury. He went on to play in 49 games and start 39 for the Bears. He finished his career with 158 tackles, 9.5 tackles for losses, two sacks and three forced fumbles. He also had 17 passes defensed and 10 interceptions. He was honorable mention All-Pac 12 last season. He plays with good instincts and toughness. “Really good range in coverage,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said. “I thought he really (sought) out that football. ... He has to be a more consistent tackler.” Hawkins is the fourth player the Falcons have selected from California in club history and the first since 2008 (Thomas DeCoud). The Falcons selected Syracuse punter Sterling Hofitcher in the sround
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
