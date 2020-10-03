Neal, Allen and Koo out for Packers’ game

Elliott Fry will take over the kicking duties and will be making his NFL debut.

Jaylinn Hawkins' Draft Bio

Fourth round (134th overall) –- Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California

Height: 6-foot. Weight: 208 pounds. Arm length: 31 3/4 inches. Hand size: 9 1/2 inches. Vertical jump: 35 1/2 inches. Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches.

Overview: Hawkins, 22, is from Buena Vista, California. He redshirted in 2015 because of a shoulder injury. He went on to play in 49 games and start 39 for the Bears. He finished his career with 158 tackles, 9.5 tackles for losses, two sacks and three forced fumbles. He also had 17 passes defensed and 10 interceptions. He was honorable mention All-Pac 12 last season. He plays with good instincts and toughness. “Really good range in coverage,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said. “I thought he really (sought) out that football. ... He has to be a more consistent tackler.” Hawkins is the fourth player the Falcons have selected from California in club history and the first since 2008 (Thomas DeCoud). The Falcons selected Syracuse punter Sterling Hofitcher in the sround

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

