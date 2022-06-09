Mykal Walker, Jaylinn Hawkins ready to take on starting roles with Falcons

Hawkins, who played 462 of the defensive snaps (49%) last season, is expected to take over a safety spot next to Richie Grant.

“It’s going real good,” Walker said of his offseason. “I think the chemistry is there. Obviously, one year under our belt. Everyone is getting to know the playbook better. (Defensive coordinator Dean Pees) is bringing out new things that we didn’t have last year. It’s coming together.”

Walker, who played at Fresno State, is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. He played in all 17 games last season and made two starts. He returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown in a 29-21 win over Carolina on Dec. 12.

Walker played 193 defensive snaps (17%) last season and 385 defensive snaps (36%) as a rookie.

“I was ready last year,” Walker said when asked if he’s ready to start. “I’ve just been waiting for my opportunity.”

Walker is not backing down from the competition at the position.

“Every day I’m just going to go out there and compete,” Walker said. “I’m competing with myself. I’m just going out there and trying to get the respect from my coaching staff, respect from my players. Go out there and play.”

Walker acknowledges that he’s checked out his pick-six over the offseason.

“I’ve watched it a good amount of times,” Walker said. “I’ve got to go out there and get another one. That’s my goal. My goal is to double that. Get two or three of those this year. In the long term of things, I’m chasing my boy Debo (Jones). He’s got 11 (interceptions). So, I’m chasing him.”

Hawkins split time with free safety Erik Harris and strong safety Duron Harmon last season.

Projected starters Grant and Hawkins will play sides -- either left or right – and not the traditional free and strong safety spots.

“It’s kind of cool because it’s similar to college when I played both, left and right, and not a singular safety position,” Hawkins said. “So, that’s pretty cool. It’s a lot of moving parts. That’s the cool part. New system, different coordinator, different stuff.”

Hawkins, who’s a big hitter, doesn’t mind the dual responsibility of sometime playing closer to the line of scrimmage and at other times, dropping into the coverage.

“A lot of interchangeable parts,” Hawkins said. “A lot of stuff that allows you to play free and go out there and just have fun.”

The Falcons have been mixing and matching the safeties over this offseason.

“It’s either me, (Grant) or Dean (Marlowe) or Erik. Whoever is back there, who is back there with me, we make sure we are the same page,” Hawkins said. “Make sure that we get the guys aligned. That’s really it.”

Harris and Harmon were helpful with Hawkins last season.

“I still talk to Duron,” Hawkins said. “(Erik), of course, is still here. It’s a blessing for him to be here. I learned a lot playing with those two. All of us rotating in. That was a good thing for a young player like me to learn from vets.”

So, is Hawkins ready to start?

“I’m ready to go out there and do my thing, man,” Hawkins said.

Is Grant ready to take over at the other safety spot?

“Richie played a lot of special teams last year and did a great job,” assistant defensive back coach Nick Perry said. “Just like (cornerback) A.J. (Terrell) and the other guys, we are going to move things forward and try to improve on what he did his rookie year.”

Secondary coach Jon Hoke is looking forward to Grant working solely at safety.

“He has taken a good step,” Hoke said. “It was good for him, the way he was played last year. ... He had two good older vets in Erik and Duron Harmon to watch and see what a pro football player looks like ... how he prepares, how he conducts himself on a day-to-day basis. That was a great thing for him. He did a great job of using those guys as a resource.”

Grant ended up playing mostly at nickel back las season.

“Now, he’s focused on one spot,” Hoke said. “Last year, he was focused on two spots. It can be challenging.”

