Murray returns to direct Cardinals over Falcons, 25-23

Murray connected with tight end Trey McBride for a 34-yard gain over safety Richie Grant to put the Cardinals in field goal range. Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal at the buzzer to lift the Cardinals’ record to 2-8.

The Falcons, looking for momentum heading into the bye week, dropped to 4-6.

McBride finished with eight catches for 131 yards for the Cardinals.

The Falcons have not had a winning season since 2017 and it appears that they are headed in that direction again.

Desmond Ridder came off the bench to direct a fourth-quarter drive that gave the Falcons the lead. Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury.

But the defense couldn’t hold Murray with 2:33 to play.

Heinicke completed 8 of 15 passes for 55 yards and touchdown. Ridder completed 4 of 6 passes for 39 yards. Running back Bijan Robinson had 22 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Behind a strong rushing attack and a touchdown pass from Heinicke, the Falcons held a 14-12 lead at halftime.

After an exchange of punts to open the game, the Cardinals went on a 15-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Matt Prater making a 51-yard field goal to make it 3-0. The Cardinals’ drive, which included a fourth-down conversion, took 7:48 off the clock.

The tired Falcons’ defense got some help from the offense, which went on a long drive of its own. Heinicke, who had a nifty 11-yard scramble, tossed a two-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller. Koo’s point after made it 7-3. The Falcons’ drive went 12 plays for 75 yards and the defense got to rest for 6:21.

The Cardinals added a 46-yard field goal from Prater to make it 7-6 with 10:32 left in the second quarter.

Falcons’ rookie nickel back Clark Phillips had a pass interference penalty during the field goal drive. He was playing in place of Dee Alford, who was out with an ankle injury.

On third-and-4 from the Falcons’ 28, Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown got behind Phillips, but couldn’t haul in the slightly overthrown pass by Murray.

The Falcons put together a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Bijan Robinson, playing in his home state, scored on a five-yard run around right end. Koo’s kick made it 14-6.

Murray completed a nine-play, 75-yard drive when he went in untouched from six yards out. The Cardinals’ two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

The Falcons had trouble with Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, who had four catches for 62 yards in the first half.

The Falcons ran the ball well in the first half, as they had 20 attempts for 110 yards. Heinicke, who had another nice scramble for 17 yards in the Robinson touchdown drive, was 5 of 11 passing for 30 yards at the half.

The Falcons had a three-and-out to start the third quarter and the Cardinals answered with a 56-yard field goal to take a 15-14 lead with 9:16 left in the third quarter.

On the Falcons’ second possession of the third quarter, they couldn’t overcome a Kaleb McGary holding call and sack by Cardinals outside linebacker B.J. Ojulari, who played at Marietta High and LSU. The Falcons were forced to punt, and the Cardinals were back in business at their 25-yard line with 6:46 left.

Murray’s pass intended for McBride was intercepted by linebacker Nate Landman, who returned it to the 14.

The Falcons’ offense went backwards and had to settle for a 36-yard field to make it 17-15.

The defense forced a punt on the Cardinals subsequent possession.

The Falcons had the ball at the 16-yard line after a 54-yard punt by Blake Gillikin with 3:13 to go in the third quarter. The Falcons couldn’t get moving and Ojulari had another sack. Greg Dortch broke loose on a 49-yard punt return down to the Falcons’ 21.

After a six-yard gain by Murray and a 14-yard completion to Michael Wilson, backup quarterback Clayton Tune scored from a yard out to make it 22-17.

On the Falcons’ next possession, Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury and Desmon Ridder took over. The Falcons’ drive stalled at the Cardinals’ 21-yard line when Ridder was stopped by Cardinals defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter on fourth down-and-1 with 7:49 to play.

The defense got a stop, and the offense got the ball back at the Falcons’ 20 with 5:43 to play.

