Raheem Morris wants Falcons to impose their will on opponents

“Our job as coaches is to identify problems,” Morris said. “Players' jobs are to fix them. Right now, we’re in the business of identifying problems. It’s starts this week.”

Morris, 44, was named head coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at age 32. He coached for three seasons after Tampa Bay fired Jon Gruden. He went 3-13, 10-6 and 4-12. He was fired after three seasons.

He went to Washington (2012-14) and then to Atlanta (2015-present) and has worked with Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt Lafleur and Quinn. Morris has coached on offense and defense. He was the Falcons' wide receivers coach from 2016-18 and studied Kyle Shanahan’s coaching tapes before taking the position to get a better understanding of the offense.

Last season, he moved over to the defense after the team went 1-7 in the first half. He helped the team finish six of the final eight to finish at 7-9 and was named the defensive coordinator for 2020.

Morris did not sugarcoat the Falcons' situation. It sounded pretty dire.

“Right now, we’ve got a lot of people in disarray both on the personnel side, on the coaching side, and everybody is trying to figure out what to do and how we are going to do it next,” Morris said. "My No. 1 job right now is to get all of this tied to together and find out how to win this next game.

“That’s what we are going to try to do, find a way to go out and get the next game won. We are going to focus our energy on that.”

Morris did not answer the question when asked if there would be any lineup changes. The official depth chart released by the team didn’t reflect any changes.

Morris, when he was Washington defensive backs coach, used to preach about having a gunfighter’s mentality.

“When you go out and play this game that we play, you give everything that you’ve got,” Morris said. “You put your all into it every single week when you go out there. ... However you look at it, you’re going to lose some games. There are going to be some things that don’t go your way. When you’re a really good gunfighter, you get shot.

“When you go out there and you shoot your gun, and you do the best job that you can do every single time, there are times that you’re not going to win.”

Morris' head coaching experience in Tampa Bay was a plus.

“He has the right kind of enthusiasm to lead the players I think in a positive way,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. "He’s been an offensive coordinator and he’s worked with our receivers, understands that side of the ball well. He’s been a defensive coordinator.

“I think he’ll bring whatever new ideas and task the players in maybe ways they haven’t been tasked, maybe moving some folks around.”

Morris was widely credited with the defense’s turnaround over the second half of last season.

“Raheem was in the middle of a lot of that in terms of the defensive side of the ball,” Blank said. “There were quite a few changes made that he was a catalyst for. So, we’ll see if he’s able to do that again this year.”

Blank met with Morris at length Monday.

“He’s ready to go,” Blank said. “I know we made the right choice with Raheem. We’ll see where it takes us. The players will definitely be supportive of him. That I do know.”

Morris will be considered for the vacancy.

“Absolutely,” Blank said. "If Raheem ends up 11-0, he’ll certainly be a candidate. I mean, that’s what his aspiration is. I do think, and I said this to him, it has nothing to do with the timing, but we were chatting, I said, often my experience with interim head coaches has been no more than three games.

“It was when Dan Reeves left earlier than, as Rich mentioned, when Bobby Petrino left. It was only a matter of three games. This, I think, is unusual, 11 games to go. I think it’s to Raheem’s advantage. I know his aspirations long-term are to be a head coach again.”

Morris is more mature and polished now than when he was named the Bucs' head coach.

“I think in 11 games he’ll have a chance to show his own capabilities,” Blank said. “I think he’s looking forward to that. Whether it be with us or somebody else in the future, we’ll see. That’s a lot of games. He’ll have the ability to step forward.”

Morris met with the team Monday and he was blunt and to the point.

“The message to the team was that we have to go out and force our will on our opponent,” Morris said. "We’ve got to score and we’ve got to get the ball back. No matter what you’re doing. If you’re on offense your job is to score. If you’re on defense it’s to get the ball back. If you’re on the return units, it’s to score. If you’re on a coverage unit, it’s to get the ball back.

“Those things are what we are going to have to do. The only way to go about getting wins is to force your will on your opponent.”

Morris, who wants to be a head coach again in the NFL, wasn’t too interested in talking about his future.

“We have to go out there and win football games,” Morris said. “So, we are focusing on a winning identity. Let’s go out and give our best efforts to win the football game.”

Falcons' in-season firings:

This was the sixth time that the Falcons fired a coach during a season, and it’s tied for the second fewest games into a season for a Falcons coaching change.

Here’s the list:

Norb Hecker, three games (0-3), 1968

Marion Campbell, five games (1-4), 1976

Dan Quinn, five games (0-5), 2020

Norm Van Brocklin, eight games (2-6), 1974

Marion Campbell, 12 games (3-9), 1989

Dan Reeves, 13 games (3-10), 2003

Records for Falcons interim coaches

Wade Phillips, 2-1 (.667), 2003

Pat Peppler, 3-6 (.333), 1976

Emmitt Thomas, 1-2 (.333), 2007

Norm Van Brocklin, 2-9 (.222), 1968

Marion Campbell, 1-5 (.167), 1974

Jim Hanifan, 0-4 (.000), 1989

Raheem Morris, TBD, 2020

Note: Thomas replaced Bobby Petrino in 2007 when Petrino resigned after 13 games. Also, Campbell and Van Brocklin each had the interim label taken off their titles after their interim seasons.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

