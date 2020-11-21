Morris proud of younger cousin Malcolm Jenkins’ football, activism

The Saints jumped at the opportunity to re-sign Jenkins after his six-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins, 32, was drafted by the Saints in the first-round (14th overall) of the 2009 draft out of Ohio State. He played five seasons for the Saints and helped them win Super Bowl XLIV.

He also helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

“He was able to win two Super Bowl rings, which I’m proud of him of,” Morris said. “I finally got a win over him last year when he was at the Eagles. I couldn’t wait to tell him about it and now he moved back to the Saints where he started his career, where he’s a vocal leader.”

Jenkins, a three-time Pro Bowler, has helped to stabilize the Saints secondary.

He has started all nine games and made 51 tackles and has two interceptions.

Morris is also proud of the Jenkins’ social justice work.

Jenkins has been involved in community service dated back to when he pledged the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated through Ohio State’s Iota Psi chapter (founded in 1926).

Early in his career, through a foundation he set up with mother Gwendolyn, he started tackling the issue of gun-violence in New Orleans. He’s now one of the most active players in the league as co-founder of the Players Coalition, a group of NFL player activists that has expanded to other sports.

“He’s a very hands-on person in our social injustice in the National Football League,” Morris said. “He does a great job of leading his team. He does a great job of leading the organization. He does a great job as a role model for everybody in the National Football League when it comes to a lot of different things.”

