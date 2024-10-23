Atlanta Falcons

Morris: Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. was ready for duty when played Sunday

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) attempts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) attempts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Though it was only to close the game, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he checked on Michael Penix Jr. before he was sent in near the end of the 34-14 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

“It wasn’t one of those things where I went over and said anything to him,” Morris said Wednesday. “I looked him in the eyes to see if he was ready. He was ready to go.”

Penix, the backup to quarterback Kirk Cousins, was the eighth player taken in the draft this year. He was making his NFL debut.

“I didn’t even go tell him,” Morris said. “I let his (position) coach do it. I just said, ‘Put Michael in and get those guys out.’ We took our guys out and put the subs in that we could put in. The next thing, the next time that I saw him was after the game.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The first play was a handoff to running back Bijan Robinson. On his third play, Penix tossed a pass to the short left side of the field to Casey Washington, who turned it into a 14-yard gain. Then it was four consecutive handoffs to running back Jase McClellan. He was 1-of-1 passing for 14 yards and six nifty handoffs.

“Went out there threw one pass, it was complete,” Morris said. “We handed the ball off in a very angry fashion and got out of Dodge.”

The Falcons surprised some folks by drafting Penix despite their need for pass rushers and their signing of Cousins in free agency. But the team uses a best-player-available approach to the draft. General manager Terry Fontenot has said the team won’t chase needs during his tenure.

Morris believes Penix is doing well in practice and believes he’ll be ready if he’s needed for duty other than mop-up action.

“I wasn’t like some Gipper speech to get him ready,” Morris said. “I think he’s a young man that stays ready. He’s a young man that I have a lot of confidence in if something were to happen. (We’ll have something) for him to execute what we’ve got to get done, from what I see in practice.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ QB Michael Penix Jr. made his NFL debut
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What the Falcons had to say after the 34-14 loss to the Seahawks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Seahawks steamroll the Falcons, 34-14
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ rejuvenated offense should have opportunities against Seahawks defense
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson loses a friendly wager with Charlie Woerner 46m ago
Falcons’ injury report: Linebacker Troy Andersen back to running 1h ago
Tampa Bay reeling from injuries to wide receivers
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
TORPY: Atlanta’s corruption watchdog in hot water - for doing her job
Kirby Smart further explains Georgia’s ‘Squib Kick That Wasn’t’