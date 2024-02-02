Morehouse hires former Falcons receiver Terance Mathis as head coach

Mathis, was born in Detroit, but moved to Georgia and starred at Redan High as a star quarterback. He played collegiately at New Mexico and was moved to wide receiver. He was named an All-American in 1989. He was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 1990 draft.

“We are in a season of change and enhancement within Morehouse Athletics,” Morehouse athletic director Harold Ellis said in a statement. “The college is known for producing some of the most skilled and gifted professionals across all industries, and that same spirit of excellence must be established within our athletic programs. I’m excited to welcome coach Mathis to The House and look forward to partnering with him in taking the football program to the next level.”

Mathis, 56, has coached at Savannah State and has contributed to various collegiate programs. He also has been involved in coaching at different levels, from the NFL to youth ball. Mathis’ coaching accolades include working at Pinecrest Academy from 2017-19 and serving as pass-game coordinator at Blessed Trinity in 2020 and Fellowship Christian in 2021.