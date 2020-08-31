Modified training camp was a success

With just two weeks to go before the season opener against Seattle on Sept. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Falcons coach Dan Quinn has been pleased with the modified training camp.
The Falcons switched to their regular-season practice schedule on Monday and will have their final scrimmage on Thursday, before cutting down from 80 to the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Saturday.
“They came in with the right mindset,” Quinn said. “They put a number of things in together. I was worried at the start of it. Where would the connection be from because I knew with distancing and not having the extended time, normal length of training camp and offseason to go through, would that connection happen?
“But fortunately, our guys connected and the very best players were ready to go right from the start. That had a big impact on it. We didn’t come in with any big injuries that we were trying to work through.”
He was pleased with the level of work the team has put in during their modified training camp with no exhibition games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Having the actual work on the field, that made a big difference,” Quinn said. The guys came in in good shape which kept us healthy for the most part through the camp piece.”
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com