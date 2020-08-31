Modified training camp was a success

The Falcons switched to their regular-season practice schedule on Monday and will have their final scrimmage on Thursday, before cutting down from 80 to the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Saturday.

“They came in with the right mindset,” Quinn said. “They put a number of things in together. I was worried at the start of it. Where would the connection be from because I knew with distancing and not having the extended time, normal length of training camp and offseason to go through, would that connection happen?