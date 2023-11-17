Michael Vick to be guest on ‘ManningCast’ on Monday night

Michael Vick will join the list of guests on the “ManningCast.”

Vick, the former Falcons and Eagles quarterback, will appear on “Monday Night Football” with Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday when the Eagles play the Chiefs.

The ManningCast has aired on ESPN2 and ESPN+ since 2021. The varied list of guests has included President Barack Obama, Will Ferrell, Jon Stewart, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who fed a pet donkey on the air two weeks ago.