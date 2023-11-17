BreakingNews
Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump

Michael Vick to be guest on ‘ManningCast’ on Monday night

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports
44 minutes ago
X

Michael Vick will join the list of guests on the “ManningCast.”

Vick, the former Falcons and Eagles quarterback, will appear on “Monday Night Football” with Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday when the Eagles play the Chiefs.

The ManningCast has aired on ESPN2 and ESPN+ since 2021. The varied list of guests has included President Barack Obama, Will Ferrell, Jon Stewart, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who fed a pet donkey on the air two weeks ago.

Of note, Peyton Manning’s first-ever interview, while still playing for the Colts, was with Vick right after he was drafted by the Falcons in 2001.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice1h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING: Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump
40m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital
25m ago

Credit: John Spink

At Hartsfield-Jackson, the Thanksgiving rush has already begun
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

At Hartsfield-Jackson, the Thanksgiving rush has already begun
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Appeals court ends Black public defender’s race bias case
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Bow Tie Chronicles: The Falcons have underperformed over first 10 games
Falcons’ Mid-Term Report Card
Poll: Who should be Falcons starting QB for rest of season?
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
9h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top