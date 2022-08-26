Mercedes-Benz Stadium reaches 5th anniversary with big plans for future

“I feel great about our chances,” Cannon said in an interview Thursday with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “just because of what our package represents.” In addition to the stadium, he cited Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, a “walkable” downtown with ample hotel and convention space, and Atlanta’s “welcoming nature” for such events.

“That’s why these big events keep coming,” he said. “My expectation is they will absolutely continue.”

An NCAA delegation visited the stadium early this month, and the NCAA plans to announce in November the sites of the 2027-31 Final Fours. Falcons owner Arthur Blank made it known last year that the stadium wants to host the 2028 Super Bowl, but the NFL hasn’t revealed a timetable for a decision on that.

“We’ve repeatedly expressed our interest and our intentions (regarding the 2028 Super Bowl),” Cannon said. “They (NFL officials) have validated that the Super Bowl that took place in Atlanta (in 2019) was a fantastic experience. The execution was among the best. So, we are in the queue.

“We’ve got a compelling story. We’ve got a very interested owner who is advocating with the league and with (NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell) for our city just as hard as he possibly can. We’re absolutely doing our best to make that a reality.”

Combined Shape Caption Military jets fly over Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019. (Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.) Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres Combined Shape Caption Military jets fly over Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019. (Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.) Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres

The stadium staff plans to gather in the massive building’s administrative offices Friday, Cannon said, for a “huddle” to celebrate together the fifth anniversary. For all of the sports events and concerts held in the stadium over its first five years, Cannon said he’s proudest that it served as a food distribution center early in the pandemic, a mass COVID-19 vaccination site and an early-voting location.

The stadium has become known for innovation, including sharply reducing some concession prices (in 2017) and becoming the first major U.S. sports venue to fully implement cashless transactions (in 2019). Although the stadium is only five years old, AMB Sports & Entertainment officials already envision it evolving into what they’re calling “Mercedes-Benz Stadium 2.0″ with technological and customer-service advancements.

“We’re going to innovate continuously with a never-finished mentality,” Cannon said.

Going forward, he said the goal is to create a “frictionless” experience -- i.e., eliminating standing in lines for guests as much as possible. The stadium currently is testing technology that eventually could give Falcons and Atlanta United fans the option to enter the gates and shop the concession stands based on facial recognition.

For now, the stadium will start its sixth football season with a flourish, hosting defending national champion Georgia against Oregon and Georgia Tech against Clemson in Chick-fil-A Kickoff games Sept. 3 and Sept. 5, respectively. The Falcons’ regular-season opener is in the stadium Sept. 11 versus rival New Orleans.

“One hundred percent, the best is yet to come for the stadium,” Cannon said.