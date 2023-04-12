Mel Kiper: 5 names to watch for Falcons in rounds 1, 2 of the NFL draft

The Falcons took Ebiketie in the second round last season, and he showed some promise as a rookie.

Kiper gave Ringo to the Falcons in the second round, but he could see them taking a wide receiver.

“In the second round you get a corner like Ringo, you stay with the Georgia program,” Kiper said. “Or at that point, what receiver would be there who’d be intriguing? Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee. He’s a speed option. If he’s around at that point, I thought about giving him to Atlanta. He didn’t run ... as fast as we thought he would at the (NFL) combine.

“He ran 4.4 instead of 4.28. He’s got to add some poundage to that frame. Maybe 10 pounds to that frame and maybe get a little stronger. He’s a take-the-top-off-the-defense receiver. He was phenomenal for (Tennessee quarterback) Hendon Hooker.”

There are other options at wide receiver for the Falcons early in the draft.

“(Mississippi’s) Jonathan Mingo would be another big receiver,” Kiper said. “If you want a slot guy, it would be Josh Downs from North Carolina. So, they have some options there if they want to go receiver there either slot or wide.”

The Falcons said they were looking for players with versatility and Smith fits that description.

Kiper noted that Smith could play on the edge, move around and track down running backs and running quarterbacks and get the eight to 10 sacks a season. The Falcons haven’t had a double-digit sacker since Vic Beasley in 2016.

“He’s got value,” Kiper said of Smith.

The Bow Tie Chronicles