Falcons’ Kaleb McGary will miss Sunday’s game vs. Chargers

Falcons offensive lineman Matt Gono (73) lines up in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins Aug. 8, 2019, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Falcons offensive lineman Matt Gono (73) lines up in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins Aug. 8, 2019, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Credit: Mark Brown

Credit: Mark Brown

Atlanta Falcons | 17 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, who is in Washington for a family emergency, was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The Falcons (4-8) are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers (3-9) at SoFi Stadium at 4:25 p.m. in Inglewood, Calif.

Defensive back T.J. Green and offensive lineman Willie Wright were promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

Matt Gono started for McGary earlier in the season when he missed the Chicago game with a knee injury.

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

