Falcons’ Kaleb McGary will miss Sunday’s game vs. Chargers

Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, who is in Washington for a family emergency, was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.
The Falcons (4-8) are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers (3-9) at SoFi Stadium at 4:25 p.m. in Inglewood, Calif.
Defensive back T.J. Green and offensive lineman Willie Wright were promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.
Matt Gono started for McGary earlier in the season when he missed the Chicago game with a knee injury.
Falcons’ final four games
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
