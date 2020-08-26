Matthews trying to regain Pro Bowl form

“You can tell the work that he put in,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said on Wednesday. “He’s just hard to get. From a pass-rushing standpoint, he’s on it. In the run game, on the back side he had some specific things that he wanted to (improve).”

Matthews went to the Pro Bowl after the 2018 season, but was part of the line that gave up 50 sacks and 135 quarterback hits last season.