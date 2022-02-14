Matthew Stafford: ‘That last drive was a special drive, one I’ll never forget’

On loss of Odell Beckham Jr. during game: “It was tough, you know, they played a bunch of man coverage, they were doubling (Cooper Kupp) on every third down and, you know, we just missed on a few plays here and there that could’ve been big plays for us and on that final drive, I thought (head coach) Sean (McVay) did an unbelievable job of letting us go out there and play with a bunch of tempo. So many guys stepped up, Coop obviously had some huge plays and then the game-winner was just icing on the cake.”

On his NFL career: “Yeah, I mean, it’s probably going to take some time, you know, I’m going to have to think about it. I know in the moment I was … I didn’t know what to think. I was just a little emotional and so happy to be a world champ and so happy to be a part of this group. That’s the biggest thing, it’s not me, it’s not any individual on this team. We’re a group, we’re a team and to get it done together was so special.”

On the final touchdown pass: “It was man coverage, no help over the top, and Coop did a great job winning on his route. I tried to put it in a good spot, and he made a great catch.”

On his wife: “Just proud of me, happy for me, you know, she’s been with me through all these years, and we’ve battled so many things together. You know, to get it done and have her down there with the kids and everything is such a special thing.”

On the defense on the final drive: “Yeah, they were unbelievable, they’ve been unbelievable all season. Their play is so good and to be honest with you on that last drive, I couldn’t watch. After that fourth-down play, I kind of peaked up, I didn’t know even know it was fourth down, to be honest with you, and I was talking to Coop and he’s like I didn’t know either. We couldn’t watch and how fitting for Aaron (Donald) to do what Aaron does and he’s been an unbelievable player, a Hall of Fame player, in this league for so long. He’s done everything right for this team and for this organization and for him to come up and do what he does on fourth down to win it means everything.”