Matt Ryan’s backup maybe best job in the NFL

The Falcons signed Josh Rosen on Tuesday to compete for the backup position, and they have undrafted quarterback Feleipe Franks on the roster. The Falcons also will watch the waiver wire to possibly augment the position or find Ryan’s eventual backup for the 2021 season.

Since Ryan entered the league in 2008, his backups have started a total of three games. There were two seasons — 2008 and 2017 — where the backup never played a down.