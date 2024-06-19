Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan to Falcons: Earn it and Atlanta will come on fire

Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan strikes a pose after announcing his retirement at a press conference at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Earn it every day.

Do that, Matt Ryan told current Falcons players and staff, and Atlanta will catch fire in support.

Ryan, who will be inducted into the Falcons’ Ring of Honor, spoke to the team recently. The Falcons released the video of Ryan’s nearly eight-minute speech.

“I came into this league and saw this locker room that had all these people from different places,” Ryan said after crediting Todd McClure, Roddy White and Tony Gonzalez as building a culture in the Falcons locker room. “And every team I’ve been a part of, whether it’s here, Boston College, Indianapolis, doesn’t make a difference, right? Every locker room says that, right? We’ve got people from all over the place that are coming together to work toward a common bond.

“The difference here in Atlanta is that the city is the exact same way. You’re going to have to (expletive) earn it from them. And when you do, the city goes on fire. Trust me. (Coach Raheem Morris) has been a part of it. I’ve been a part of it. Jake (Matthews has) been a part of it. When you get rolling here, this city comes on fire. My challenge to you guys is to get it back rolling. Because to me, what it means to be a Falcon is to (expletive) go out there and earn it every day. That’s how you get it in this league. Nothing’s given. Everything is earned.

“I’m pulling for you guys. It’s going to be fun watching you this year.”

Following his address to the team, Morris informed Ryan that he will be inducted into the Ring of Honor. Ryan will be honored Oct. 3, a Week 5 matchup against the Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank also will be inducted into the Ring of Honor. He will be honored Sept. 22, a Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs.

