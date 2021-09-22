ajc logo
Matt Ryan on Falcons’ short yardage woes

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan comments on the team's execution on short-yardage against Tampa Bay and what needs to improve.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

