Mariota, Ridder shine in Falcons’ win over Lions in first exhibition game

Ridder, who was a clutch performer at Cincinnati, led the Falcons on a scoring drive at the end of the half and the end of the game.

Mariota was under control during the 12-play drive that covered 82 yards and took 9:27 off the clock. He tossed a nice pass to rookie wide receiver Drake London that picked up 24 yards and another good ball on third-and-8 from the 18 to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge for a 12-yard gain.

Mariota scored two plays later on a scramble around the left end. He dove just inside the pylon for the score.

Over the nice opening drive, the Falcons overcame two penalties.

Mariota was replaced by Ridder in the second quarter.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) scrambles during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: AP

Ridder finished the game. He was 10 of 22 for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a passer rating of 89.8.

Mariota has been the backup for the Raiders for the past two season. Mariota’s last start was Oct. 13, 2019.

Mariota, who drafted No. 2 overall behind Jameis Winston in 2015, won the Heisman trophy at Oregon. He had a 29-32 record with the Titans.

Mariota was signed to a two-year contract after the Falcons traded long-time quarterback Matt Ryan. He was reunited with Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator in 2019, when Mariota was benched.

The Falcons’ defense put up little resistance against the Lions’ starters on their opening drive. Lions quarterback Jared Goff led them on 10-play, 79-yard drive that took 5:02 off the clock.

Former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift scored on a 9-yard run to put the Lions up 7-0.

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is tackled in the end zone after a 9-yard rush for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya

The Falcons could only force one third down in the drive and on the third-and-1 from the Detroit’s 49, they were over-powered on a straight ahead run by running back Jamaal Williams.

After the starters left, the Lions added a 46-yard field goal to make it 10-7.

Ridder answered with a nice seven-play, 55-yard drive. He tossed a touchdown pass to Parker Hesse to put the Falcons up 14-10.

The Lions came back with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devin Funchess to go up 17-14.

Ridder got the ball with 47 seconds left at the 25 in the second quarter. He scrambled twice for 39 yards to help move the Falcons into field goal range. Kicker Younghoe Koo made the 47-yard field goal to tie the game 17-17 at the half.

Falcons cornerback Dee Alford intercepted a Tim Boyle pass at the 26 and returned it to Detroit’s 15 in the third quarter. The backup offense couldn’t move the ball and had to settle for a 33-yard field goal, which put the Falcons up 20-17.

Detroit added a 27-yard field goal to tie the score 20-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions put together a 17-play drive that took 8:10 off the clock. Kicker Riley Patterson made a 28-yard field goal with 5:57 left to put the Lions up 23-20.

The Falcons offense couldn’t move the ball and was stuffed on third down by John Cominsky, who was cut by the Falcons over the offseason. The Falcons were forced to punt.

The Falcons didn’t take a chance when London sustained a knee injury on the team’s opening offensive drive. He was checked in the injury tent and did not return to the game.

London, who was taken with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft, is being counted on to help the wide receiving corps. He appeared in good spirits along the sidelines.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison rushes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: AP

Other highlights for the Falcons included the hard-running of running backs Caleb Huntly, Qadree Ollison, Damien Williams and rookie Tyler Allgeier.

Cordarrelle Patterson played, but didn’t touch the ball in his brief stint.

Linebacker Rashaan Evans had four tackles in his debut with the team.

