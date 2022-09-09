Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston sign of quarterbacks getting second NFL chances

Both quarterbacks, who were forced to play before they were ready, now have a chance to revive their careers.

“It’s such an interesting story, right?” Mariota said. “I got to know Jameis during the combine. We actually trained together out in Carlsbad in California. I’ve always told him, ‘I’m one of your biggest fans,’ and I’ve always wished him well.”

Winston was off to a good start with the Saints last season when he suffered a season-ending knee injury Oct. 31 against his old team. He was 5-2 as starter and had cut down on his interceptions.

“Now that we’re kind of going on these different paths and different journeys, that doesn’t change for me,” Mariota said. “So, I’m excited to see him. I always wish him the best. Going through our different paths, you always want to see someone like that be successful and given another opportunity.”

The Bucs had fallen on hard times in the post-Jon Gruden era. They finished in last place for five consecutive years before drafting Winston and tried to force-feed him.

Tennessee also was struggling after missing on quarterback Jake Locker in the 2011 draft. They hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2008 and decided to attempt to rebuild with Mariota playing.

“It’s a hard position to play,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “It’s so different from what they’re even asked to do in college. Sometimes, if they’re not in the right environment, guys can have some early failure, but they’re still good players, and you want to give them another opportunity.”

It turns out that Ryan was the exception to the rule. With a powerful rushing attack and a veteran defense, Ryan went 11-5 as a rookie and took the Falcons to the playoffs in 2008.

His success likely emboldened other teams to play their rookie quarterbacks instead of trying to develop them and allow them time to learn how to read NFL defenses.

“It kind of like what I said at the beginning, it’s amazing in this country, over 300 (million)-plus people, 32 quarterbacks – it’s hard to find,” Smith said. “It’s probably why the market dictates what some of those top guys get paid.”

Smith was a defensive quality-control coach with the Titans in 2011 when they drafted Locker out of the University of Washington. He was there in 2019 as the offensive coordinator when Mariota was benched.

Also, he had a hand in rejuvenating the career of Ryan Tannehill, who was on his second stop after going 42-46 as a six-year starter in Miami.

Now, second chances are in vogue for quarterbacks.

In addition to Winston and Mariota, Pittsburgh is going with Mitchell Trubisky, who flamed out in Chicago. Also, Baker Mayfield, who wore out his welcome in Cleveland, is getting a second chance with Carolina.

The Panthers, who are desperate for a quarterback in the post Cam Newton-era, had tried to revive Sam Darnold, who went 13-25 in three seasons with the Jets.

“I just think it’s the way the league is,” Smith said. “That’s why those guys get paid the amount of money that they do. It’s hard to find guys that can play quarterback in the NFL, and guys, for different reasons – sometimes a change of scenery – guys learn.”

In recent years, the Chiefs started Patrick Mahomes for one game in 2017 as a rookie. Last season, the 49ers started Trey Lance in two games.

Mariota was a little rusty when he joined the Falcons. He played four drives in the exhibition season and led the team on three scoring drives.

“Yeah, he needed to play,” Smith said. “So, you wanted him out there with (the team), seeing what it looked like. Felt like he had a pretty good (exhibition) season.”

The Falcons had to see what Mariota could execute.

“Where he’s at,” Smith said of the assessment. “What he needed to improve and assess where he’s ready – and then developing the young guys. The hardest thing to do right now is to develop young offensive linemen and quarterbacks, from the offensive standpoint. The best training is to play in the (exhibition games).”

Mariota plans to make the most of his second chance with the Falcons.

“First and foremost, I’m just really excited for this opportunity,” Mariota said. “Obviously, it’s been a couple of years since I started, so a lot of cool emotions. Got a lot of family and friends that are coming and really just excited for the game.”

When he was with the Raiders, Mariota was preparing for a potential second shot. That happened when he signed with the Falcons after they traded Ryan to the Colts.

“I think everyone’s situation is unique,” Mariota said. “Given what’s happened to a lot of guys, it doesn’t change matter of fact what the situation was. I think some of us had to play right away. That was just the nature of the beast.”

Mariota believes that studying Carr was vital to is growth as a quarterback.

“I really believe, for me, the last couple of years to sit and watch and to learn was very beneficial,” Mariota said. “I’m excited to take what I’ve learned and absorbed and apply it to the season and into the start on Sunday.”

