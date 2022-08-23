ajc logo
Marcus Mariota guides Falcons to 10-0 lead

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (top left) sets up for a play during the first half against the host Jets on Monday night in an exhibition game. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (top left) sets up for a play during the first half against the host Jets on Monday night in an exhibition game.

Atlanta Falcons
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota played three series against the Jets and guided them to a 10-0 lead Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

Mariota got busy early, hitting tight end Kyle Pitts for a 52-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage. Pitts, a tight end, was detached from the line out to the left. He ran past Jets cornerback Bryce Hall and was wide open.

The drive stalled, and Younghoe Koo came on and made a 23-yard field goal.

On the second possession, Mariota, operating mostly out of the shotgun, drove the Falcons 75 yards over six plays. He connected with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 13-yard touchdown. Zaccheaus also beat Hall for the touchdown.

On Mariota’s third series, the Falcons couldn’t move the ball and were forced to punt. On third-and-6 from Atlanta’s 14-yard line, Mariota threw the ball behind Zacheaus, who was running a slant.

Mariota completed 6 of 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 137.5. He looked comfortable in the pocket.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

