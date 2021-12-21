Lions’ Jared Goff placed on COVID-19 list; could still face Falcons on Sunday

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday.
The Falcons (6-8) are set to host the Lions (2-11-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Goff, backup offensive tackle Matt Nelson and injured receiver Quintez Cephus (Stratford Academy, Macon) were each placed on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday. The Lions have lost 13 players to the virus in the past 15 days.
The Falcons test on Mondays, but have not added any players this week. They had three players last week and were in the NFL’s enhanced protocols Wednesday. Some teams, like Seattle, test on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Under the league’s new protocols, which went into effect Thursday, Goff could return in time to face the Falcons. The NFL changed the protocols last week to allow vaccinated players to make quicker returns to play via testing.
Before now, players were required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, though vaccinated players could return sooner if they produced two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart.
Goff is vaccinated, according to the Detroit Free Press.
