Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Lions’ Jared Goff placed on COVID-19 list; could still face Falcons on Sunday

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
caption arrowCaption
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Credit: Jose Juarez

Credit: Jose Juarez

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday.

The Falcons (6-8) are set to host the Lions (2-11-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Goff, backup offensive tackle Matt Nelson and injured receiver Quintez Cephus (Stratford Academy, Macon) were each placed on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday. The Lions have lost 13 players to the virus in the past 15 days.

The Falcons test on Mondays, but have not added any players this week. They had three players last week and were in the NFL’s enhanced protocols Wednesday. Some teams, like Seattle, test on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Under the league’s new protocols, which went into effect Thursday, Goff could return in time to face the Falcons. The NFL changed the protocols last week to allow vaccinated players to make quicker returns to play via testing.

Before now, players were required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, though vaccinated players could return sooner if they produced two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart.

Goff is vaccinated, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ex-Falcon Charles Harris has 7.5 sacks for Lions
1h ago
Harmon on Falcons’ defense: ‘We didn’t do what we needed to do to win’
Falcons’ Smith on finesse calls from 1-yard line: ‘You’re always looking for an...
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top