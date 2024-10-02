Linebacker Rashaad Evans elated to be back with Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker Rashaan Evans, who led the Falcons in tackles with 159 in 2022, was signed to the team’s practice squad Tuesday.

Evans, 28, who was selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2018 draft by the Titans, played nine games last season with the Cowboys. Evans is 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds.

He received a call from Ryan Pace, the Falcons’ vice president of football operations/personnel. He came in for a workout and received a call from the team a couple of days later.