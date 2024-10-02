Breaking: President Biden will visit Georgia on Thursday to survey Helene damage
Linebacker Rashaad Evans elated to be back with Falcons

072822 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during Falcons training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker Rashaan Evans, who led the Falcons in tackles with 159 in 2022, was signed to the team’s practice squad Tuesday.

Evans, 28, who was selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2018 draft by the Titans, played nine games last season with the Cowboys. Evans is 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds.

He received a call from Ryan Pace, the Falcons’ vice president of football operations/personnel. He came in for a workout and received a call from the team a couple of days later.

“It feels good just being back in a familiar environment,” Evans told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “Seeing some of the familiar faces.”

Evans had been working out and staying in shape.

“Just being around some good energy,” Evans said. “Man, these guys had a really big win last week. Just being around these guys, kind of getting to know everybody else. Getting back around football and stuff feels real good.”

