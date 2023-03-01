X
Landing Lamar Jackson would instantly transform the QB-less Falcons

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Ravens hoping to negotiate new deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was very clear about the team’s quarterback situation.

After losing the Deshaun Watson derby and trading Matt Ryan last offseason and then cutting Ryan’s replacement Marcus Mariota, things are still fluid as the Falcons continue to rebuild the team.

“Living in a world without a quarterback is bad world to live in,” Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday.

The Falcons don’t want to continue living in that non-quarterback world.

“We want to keep bringing players in,” Fontenot said. “So, really excited about Desmond (Ridder), but we’re going to add to the position.”

That brings us to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. There are a couple of scenarios where Jackson could become available.

“I think we’ve been blessed since 2008 to have Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said. “My goal is to continue that.”

Jackson, an NFL MVP with a 46-15 regular-season record, would be a major upgrade at the position. Desmond Ridder, who was drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft, finished last season as the starter.

He went 2-2 and has drawn praise from Fontenot, coach Arthur Smith and owner Arthur Blank.

Jackson reportedly wants a contract higher than the five-year, $230 million guaranteed deal the Cleveland blessed Watson with. The Falcons were considered the favorite until Cleveland made the astonishing offer.

“”Lamar and I are talking,” DeCosta said. “We both understand the urgency of the situation. It’s been a good dialogue, a good discussion. I’m optimistic and continue to be optimistic. We’ll see where it goes.”

Jackson, with some help from the NFLPA, is negotiating his own contract.

“You have a lot of regard for the player, first and foremost,” DeCosta said. “When you deal with an agent, sometimes you’re able to speak very freely. Position yourself a certain way. Have different arguments that you can use that maybe you wouldn’t say to a player. That’s part of it.”

DeCosta believes they can make the best of the unconventional negotiation.

“There’s a lot of respect.” DeCosta said. “Tremendous respect for a player like Lamar and a player like Roquan Smith, who also represented himself. It’s definitely a different dynamic. it can be challenging, but it’s doable, as we have proven. We continue to be optimistic about it.”

The Ravens know Jackson will get a huge deal.

“I’m not going to talk specifically about any discussions about the contract,” DeCosta said. “We forged that agreement probably two years ago.”

For now, the Ravens are not considering their franchise-tag options.

“There are a couple different situations where that can go,” DeCosta said. “There a couple different franchise tags. We are hopeful that we’ll get a deal done with Lamar before that happens. Sure, they are big numbers. We are prepared for that. We have got four, five or six different plans based on what happens over the next 10 days.”

Depending upon which tag is used, another team (such as the Falcons) could sign Jackson to an offer sheet. The Ravens could match and keep Jackson or elect to receive up to two first-round picks as compensation for letting him go.

“You can’t win in this league without a strong quarterback,” DeCosta said. “That’s been proven. We want Lamar here. We think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He’s certainly one of our best players, and we want him back.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh perhaps is Jackson’s strongest supporter.

“Lamar, it matters to him, " Harbaugh said. “He wants to be involved in the wide receivers. He wants to be involved with the offensive line. He wants to be involved with the scheme. He wants to be apart of the best offense in football.”

Jackson has not finished the past two seasons, and some in Baltimore were offended that he didn’t attend their road playoff game.

“I will say this about Lamar Jackson, there is no bigger, better competitor in football than Lamar Jackson,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar is a competitor. He wants to be apart of the best offense in football.”

The Falcons have posted five consecutive losing seasons. Landing Jackson would be a transformational move in the rebuilding process that also would ignite the team’s dormant fan base.

Jackson automatically would make the Falcons contenders in the NFC South and cause some to flashback to the good parts of the Michael Vick era.

Collier leads 5 Georgia basketball players named Naismith All-Americans
