Kotwica takes responsibility for Falcons’ onside kick debacle

Falcons special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica acknowledged the team’s failure, including his own responsibility, in recovering an onside kick that eventually led to a 40-39 loss to the Cowboys Sunday.
Kotwica addressed the media for the first time since the debacle in his weekly availability on Thursday.
“There is a restraining area to recover a spinning football where there is a risk if they don’t recover it cleanly that gives the kicking team the opportunity to recover the ball because then it becomes a live ball,” Kotwica said. "We should have aggressively gotten on the football. Those are smart guys. They are intelligent. They are hard-working. One went to Yale, the other one went to (Virginia). And so we should have aggressively gotten on the ball as it got close to the restraining line.
“I’m responsible for it. I’m responsible for everything the unit does and fails to do. It’s something that we’ve looked at. We’ve made the corrections. We’ve talked to the players. We’ll do a better job and look forward to Sunday’s opportunity.”
Kotwica was referencing Jaeden Graham (Yale) and Olamide Zaccheaus (Virginia) as two of the players near the football who failed a recovery attempt.
Falcons players were clearly confused during the kick.
Sharrod Neasman, Hayden Hurst, Graham and Zaccheaus formed a circle around the ball. Julio Jones stood behind Zaccheaus. No one ever made a move for the football until it got near the 45-yard line. Right as the ball crossed, Zaccheaus dove down in an attempt to recover it. However, Cowboys defensive back C.J. Goodwin fell down first and beat Zaccheaus to it.
Down by two points prior to the onside kick attempt, the Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein made a 46-yard field goal six plays later as time expired.
MORE TO COME