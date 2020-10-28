X

Dirk Koetter would have taken a knee at end of Falcons-Lions game

102520 Atlanta: Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins signals touchdown as Falcons running back Todd Gurley trys to stop short of the endzone to control the final minutes of the clock in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct 25, 2020 in Atlanta. Gurley broke the plane for a touchdown for a 20-16 lead and the Falcons added the 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 22-16 but left enough time on the clock for the Lions to come back for the game winning touchdown and extra point to beat the Falcons 23-22 as time expired. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons | 15 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter wasn’t a fan of the plan to have running back Todd Gurley fall down at the 1-yard line against the Detroit Lions last season.

Gurley went into the end zone and the Lions, with no timeouts and 1:04 left on the clock, came back to beat the Falcons 23-22 last Sunday.

Koetter asked if you practice falling down at the 1-yard line.

“Maybe instead of not scoring, the thing you practice is getting the ball where your kicker wants it and taking a knee,” Koetter said. “That’s the alternative there. That’s what you practice.”

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris has accepted the blame for the botched ending.

“I said this before and I’ll say it again, I feel like I made the mistake for putting Todd in that spot,” Morris said. "It’s a little harder probably than me and you think to stop from going in. Obviously, it is….I made a bad decision from the 10-yard line to give him the ball thinking he could stop before he got there.

“Probably should have put the ball in Matt Ryan’s hands and took the knee like I said before. That’s probably the biggest regret from the game. …I know I’ve said that clearly to (the media). I’ve said it clearly to the team. Moving forward, we won’t make that mistake again.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.comFALCONS

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.