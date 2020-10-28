Dirk Koetter would have taken a knee at end of Falcons-Lions game

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter wasn’t a fan of the plan to have running back Todd Gurley fall down at the 1-yard line against the Detroit Lions last season.
Gurley went into the end zone and the Lions, with no timeouts and 1:04 left on the clock, came back to beat the Falcons 23-22 last Sunday.
Koetter asked if you practice falling down at the 1-yard line.
“Maybe instead of not scoring, the thing you practice is getting the ball where your kicker wants it and taking a knee,” Koetter said. “That’s the alternative there. That’s what you practice.”
Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris has accepted the blame for the botched ending.
“I said this before and I’ll say it again, I feel like I made the mistake for putting Todd in that spot,” Morris said. "It’s a little harder probably than me and you think to stop from going in. Obviously, it is….I made a bad decision from the 10-yard line to give him the ball thinking he could stop before he got there.
“Probably should have put the ball in Matt Ryan’s hands and took the knee like I said before. That’s probably the biggest regret from the game. …I know I’ve said that clearly to (the media). I’ve said it clearly to the team. Moving forward, we won’t make that mistake again.”
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
