Dirk Koetter would have taken a knee at end of Falcons-Lions game

“I said this before and I’ll say it again, I feel like I made the mistake for putting Todd in that spot,” Morris said. "It’s a little harder probably than me and you think to stop from going in. Obviously, it is….I made a bad decision from the 10-yard line to give him the ball thinking he could stop before he got there.

“Probably should have put the ball in Matt Ryan’s hands and took the knee like I said before. That’s probably the biggest regret from the game. …I know I’ve said that clearly to (the media). I’ve said it clearly to the team. Moving forward, we won’t make that mistake again.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

