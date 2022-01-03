Kitchings leaves Falcons for OC job at UVA

Patterson has rushed for a career-high 579 yards and six rushing touchdowns. He has 140 carries for a 4.1 average and has rushed for 26 first downs.

The Falcons went with Mike Davis to open the season, but when he wasn’t productive, they started to switch carries to Patterson.

Before joining the Falcons, Kitchings was at South Carolina as the running back coach. He also coached at Furman, Vanderbilt, Air Force and N.C. State.

Kitchings previously served as offensive coordinator for Vanderbilt in 2010 and was co-offensive coordinator with N.C. State in 2019.