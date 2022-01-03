Hamburger icon
Kitchings leaves Falcons for OC job at UVA

26 December 2014: North Carolina State Wolfpack Running Backs coach Desmond Kitchings during Pre-Game before the 2014 BITCOIN St. Petersburg Bowl between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the UCF Knights at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Credit: AP

51 minutes ago

Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings will leave the team immediately to become the offensive coordinator on Tony Elliott’s staff and Virginia, coach Arthur Smith said on Monday.

“We’re happy for Des,” Smith said. “It’s a great opportunity. He’ll be a coordinator. He’ll assume that position immediately. We’ll finish the season in the running back room by committee. We have a lot of good coaches here that can help.”

Smith said he would be one of the coaches to help with the running backs.

Elliott recently took the Virginia job after as successful run as offensive coordinator for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. It’s unclear whether Elliott or the new offensive coordinator will call the plays for the Cavaliers.

Kitchings, 42, who played at Furman, is in his first season with the Falcons. The Falcons are 31st of 32 teams in rushing in the NFL at 86.2 yards per game. However, Kitchings has done a fine job of converting former wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson in to the team’s top running back.

Patterson has rushed for a career-high 579 yards and six rushing touchdowns. He has 140 carries for a 4.1 average and has rushed for 26 first downs.

The Falcons went with Mike Davis to open the season, but when he wasn’t productive, they started to switch carries to Patterson.

Before joining the Falcons, Kitchings was at South Carolina as the running back coach. He also coached at Furman, Vanderbilt, Air Force and N.C. State.

Kitchings previously served as offensive coordinator for Vanderbilt in 2010 and was co-offensive coordinator with N.C. State in 2019.

Investigations
