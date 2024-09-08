Kirk Cousins’ untimely picks lead to 18-10 loss to Steelers

“Disappointing to lose, certainly it always is,” Cousins said. “Needed to play better. That’s the bottom line.”

Cousins completed 16 of 26 passes for 155 yards, a touchdown and the two interceptions. He finished with a pass rating of 59. He’s had nine lower passer ratings as a starter.

“I thought our defense play very well,” Cousins said. “I thought our special teams played very well. We didn’t complement that on offense.”

The Steelers received six field goals from Chris Boswell as Justin Fields started at quarterback for Russell Wilson.

Fields, the former Harrison High standout, who played at Georgia and Ohio State, cobbled together enough offense to keep landing the Steelers in field goal range. Boswell made field goals of 57, 51, 41, 56, 46 and 25 yards.

The Falcons dropped to 0-1, while the Steelers are 1-0.

The Falcons had trouble with Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who had two sacks and a fumble recovery.

“You can’t let him wreck the game up and was able to wreck it by getting that fumble recovery and also getting a couple of key sacks there to get him two,” Morris said.

Behind a late touchdown pass from Cousins to tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons held a 10-9 lead at halftime. It should have been 10-6, but the defense allowed George Pickens to get loose for a 41-yard gain, which move the Steelers into field goal range with :03 left.

Boswell made a 41-yard field goal as time expired.

The Falcons opened the game running ball with Bijan Robinson on three straight plays. Robinson helped the offense drive down to the redzone. On a third down-and goal from the 13, Robinson nearly busted through on a screen, but was tackled at the 6-yard line.

Kicker Younghoe Koo made a 24-yard field to put the Falcons up 3-0.

The Falcons tried to run the offense through Robinson, who finished with 23 touches for 111 yards.

“No pressure at all,” Robinson said. “It’s a blessing to do that. I’m trying to do what I can to make this offense explosive. …you can’t control everything. I’m going to do whatever I can to get us rolling.”

The Steelers answered with their own drive. Boswell made a 57-yard field goal to finished off a 10-play, 31-yard drive that took 4:29 off the clock.

Cousins, who didn’t play in the exhibition season, tossed an interception to Steelers cornerback DeShon Elliott. He was hit on the throw by T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward.

On the next possession, the Steelers appeared to have a fourth down-and-1, but the referees determined that Pickens had picked up the necessary yardage on third down-and-12. They gave them a first down and the drive continue. Boswell made a 51-yard field goal to put the Steelers up 6-3.

After an exchange of punts, the Falcons put together their first touchdown drive of the season. Cousins tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Pitts. Koo’s kick made it 10-6 with 32 seconds left.

The Steelers had the ball on the 30 and then went for a chunk play. Fields and several receivers went to the left. Pickens went away from all that motion to the right and was open behind A.J. Terrell and in front of Jessie Bates III. He stepped out of bounds at the 20 with :03 left.

The Steelers had the ball to open the second half, but Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, sacked Fields to force a three-and-out.

“It felt amazing,” Jarrett when asked how it felt to return to action. “Just can’t wait to put some more good football out there.”

The Falcons had a promising drive sidetracked by some motion confusion and an errant snap. After the Steelers punt, the Falcons drove the Steelers’ 32 yard line and were in at least field goal range.

Cousin appeared to hand signal for tight end Ross Dwelley to stay put and then he waved him along in motion. Center Drew Dalman snapped the ball and hit Dwelley’s leg. Watt recovered for the Steelers.

“It was basically timing,” Morris said. “We’ve got to get that right. We got the play call in a little bit late. We tried to rush a couple of things. It’s a timing thing. That can’t happen. Those things can’t happen in the National Football League.”

Boswell added a 56-yard field goal to make 12-10.

The Falcons next drive was stalled by a sack by Montavius Adams and they punted.

The Steelers answered with a field goal to make 15-10 with :25 seconds left in the third quarter.

As play moved into the fourth quarter, the Falcons’ drive stalled after right tackle Kaleb McGary was called for offensive holding on first down. They were forced to punt. All the Falcons could muster over their first seven possessions was 10 points and the Steelers had the ball back.

The Steelers drove down to the Falcons’ 6-yard line and were stopped on a fourth down-and-1 by linebacker Nate Landman.

“We just have to keep them out of the end zone,” outside linebacker Matthew Judon said. “That quarterback sneak was working the whole night and we stopped it in a critical moment.”

The Falcons had the ball with 7:03 to play and needed to put together a touchdown drive. But there was a procedural penalty on Pitts, a batted ball on second down and an 8-yard pass play on third down-and-11.

The Steelers had the ball with 5:13 left. The defense forced a three-and-out, but Cameron Johnson was hurt on the punt when Khadarel Hodge ran into his knee. There was a hold by the Steelers, since there were offsetting penalties, Boswell came on to punt.

The Falcons had the ball at their 40 with a chance to drive down for the win with a touchdown with 3:32 to play. On the second play of the drive, Cousins tossed his second interception to cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned it 49 yards to the Falcons’ 17-yard line.

The Steelers added their last field goal.

The Falcons will look to rebound with they face the Eagles on Monday Night Football on Sept. 16 at Lincoln Financial Field.

“There are always things I need to clean up and we’ll be better getting ready to go for Week 2 at Philly,” safety Justin Simmons said.

