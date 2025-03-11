Kirk Cousins still a Falcon on eve of the NFL’s new business year, free agency

The Falcons were searching for quarterbacks and now they have two under contract and have contended — twice in public at a podium — that they are just fine with Cousins serving as the backup to Penix. his $27.5 million guaranteed salary and $40 million salary-cap number notwithstanding.

Penix played well in his three-game audition and put up 38 points in the regular-season finale against the Panthers. However, after teams get more of his games on tape, they will take away some weapons from the offense.

He could struggle, and that’s where Cousins could help.

In Carolina last season when Bryce Young continued to struggle, the Panthers turned to veteran Andy Dalton. After watching for five games, Young returned to the lineup after Dalton was involved in a car accident.

Young, who was the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft, looked like a different player and put up 44 points against the Falcons in the regular-season finale.

However, the Falcons could release Cousins before a $10 million bonus is due Monday.

Cousins reportedly met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank and told him he wants to go to a team where he can start. Blank granted the meeting likely because one of his business core principles is to “listen and respond.”

“Listen to internal and external customers (fans, grantees, players, associates, vendors, partners) to understand what they need,” is listed on the Blank Family of Business’ website as one of the six core values. “View customer needs as golden opportunities that, when creatively addressed, will enhance our competitive edge and the environment in which we all work and professionally grow. Dedicate the needed resources, time and energy to creating lasting value for all customers.”

Blank did the listening. Now, how will the Falcons’ respond?

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has remained steadfast: He will do what’s best for “The Atlanta Falcons.”

The contract that Falcons bestowed on Cousins makes it difficult to ascertain what’s best for the Falcons. Keeping him as a highly paid backup quarterback behind Penix, who had a few major injuries while in college, makes sense.

But Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler, who’s set to turn 37 in August, likely would not have signed with the Falcons if he known they were going to draft his replacement. Mike McCartney, Cousins’ highly respected agent, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that there was frustration and confusion coming from Cousins’ camp because the Falcons didn’t use its first-round pick to make the team better in 2024.

Cousins can’t be happy, as most of the starting quarterback vacancies have been addressed this week during the “legal tampering period.” The Giants and Browns are lurking still, perhaps waiting for Cousins to get released.

The Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Raiders.

The Seahawks then signed Sam Darnold to three-year, $110.5 million deal.

Justin Fields, who played for the Steelers last season, signed with the Jets.

The Jaguars signed Nick Mullens, who played last season with the Vikings, as their backup to Trevor Lawrence. Cleveland traded for Kenny Pickett and made it clear he was a backup.

Daniel Jones signed with the Colts to compete with Anthony Richardson.

The Browns repeatedly have been cited as a landing spot for Cousins because his former position coach in Minnesota was Kevin Stefanski, the Browns head coach. The Browns also hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and could have their pick of Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

The Giants, who finished last season with Drew Lock at quarterback, have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick in the draft.

For the record, Fontenot, at the NFL Scouting Combine, was asked for an update on the Cousins situation.

“Nothing has changed with Kirk at this point,” Fontenot said. “Our stance is the same as it was at the end of the season with Kirk.”

So, he’s the backup quarterback.

“Correct,” Fontenot said.

Fontenot knew this was going to be tough offseason and didn’t attend the Senior Bowl.

In addition to parting ways with 10-year veteran defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, he’s had to deal with the Cousins situation after Cousins claimed he was injured last season.

“Yeah, we understand that it’s not ideal to have a quarterback at that cap number,” Fontenot said. “Now, when we gave him that contract, the expectation was for him to be the starter at this point. So, that is a good number for a starting quarterback. But now that he’s the backup, when we say we’re comfortable, we’re talking about the total funds allocated to the quarterback position. That’s already baked in.”