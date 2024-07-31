Kirk Cousins on Falcons and a ‘healthy state of rage’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had a discussion about the perception that the team will be good this year versus reality.

The perception is fine, but the team has to put in the work to come together as a team and stop the streak of six consecutive losing seasons.

“When we went down to see (former NFL coach and broadcaster) Jon Gruden, that was a big message that we were saying to each other is, ‘Hey, we’ve got to work,’” Cousins said. “We’ve got to do trips like this on the weekend. We’ve got to put in the extra time to make up for lost time so that we do have the success we’re wanting to have.’”