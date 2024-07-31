Kirk Cousins on Falcons and a ‘healthy state of rage’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had a discussion about the perception that the team will be good this year versus reality.
The perception is fine, but the team has to put in the work to come together as a team and stop the streak of six consecutive losing seasons.
“When we went down to see (former NFL coach and broadcaster) Jon Gruden, that was a big message that we were saying to each other is, ‘Hey, we’ve got to work,’” Cousins said. “We’ve got to do trips like this on the weekend. We’ve got to put in the extra time to make up for lost time so that we do have the success we’re wanting to have.’”
Cousins has continued with that theme early in training camp.
“(Wide receiver) Darnell Mooney’s locker is next to mine, and that gives me a chance post-practice to kind of get feedback from him,” Cousins said. “I think he feels that way, and we both kind of at times walk around the building with like a healthy state of rage, underlying rage, if that makes sense, that we’ve got to be better.”
The Falcons have been a little sloppy in the first two padded practices. They have several penalties and had a touchdown pass from Cousins to Drake London called back because of a hands-to-the-face penalty.
“How can we be better?” Cousins said. “It’s not good enough. I’m not good enough. So, you try to not only have that yourself, but inflict it on other people in a good way, where everybody’s standards are being raised. So, I do think it’s a talking point, whether we’re in the lunchroom or the locker room or on the field.”
