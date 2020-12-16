Julio Jones’ week-to-week for rest of season

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) will be week-to-week for the rest of the season, according to interim coach Raheem Morris.
“We’ll take Julio as far as we can take him each week to see if we can get him to play and be productive,” Morris said Wednesday. “If we can’t, we’ll just have to move on for that week and give him another opportunity the following week. We’ll see where he is this week.”
Jones’ injury has been ongoing all season. He has missed four games and most of two others. Jones, the seven-time Pro Bowl player, has caught 51 of 68 targets for 771 yards and three touchdowns. His six-year string of amassing at least 1,300 yards receiving is in jeopardy.
“We all look forward to Julio coming back,” Morris said. “We all know how dynamic he is and just who he is as a pro. I can’t want to see him play instead of coach. I’m getting tired of Coach Julio. He’s a good coach, but I’m getting tired of him.”
Morris doesn’t believe the injury will hinder Jones in the future or long-term.
“I would have to say no based on what the injury is,” Morris said when asked about Jones’ long-term prognosis. “It’s a nagging hamstring that’s been well-documented. When those things happen to somebody throughout a year, they generally come back to bite you over and over again until you can finally get it healed.”
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
