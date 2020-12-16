Julio Jones’ week-to-week for rest of season

“We’ll take Julio as far as we can take him each week to see if we can get him to play and be productive,” Morris said Wednesday. “If we can’t, we’ll just have to move on for that week and give him another opportunity the following week. We’ll see where he is this week.”

Jones’ injury has been ongoing all season. He has missed four games and most of two others. Jones, the seven-time Pro Bowl player, has caught 51 of 68 targets for 771 yards and three touchdowns. His six-year string of amassing at least 1,300 yards receiving is in jeopardy.