Julio Jones: ‘I’m not 100% with anything, but I feel good’

Jones sounded frustrated by the injury.

“You can’t be who you are, the ability to, especially if you’re like a faster guy, being able to get in out of your cuts quick, all those things play a part in it,” Jones said. “The uncertainty, you don’t know what’s going to make it go or if you’re going to have strength or not within a play or what situation is going to make it hurt or anything like that.”

Jones had played in 52 consecutive regular-season games before missing the Bears' game. He was last out in Game 14 in the 2016 season.

“When you play the game, especially this game, you want to go out there and play,” Jones said. “You don’t want to think. You just want to go out there have fun and play with your buddies.

"When you have hamstrings and soft-tissue issues and things like that, it’s just one of those things that’s nagging. They can be lengthy if you don’t care of yourself and do what you need to do.”