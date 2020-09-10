Julio Jones ‘has that edge,’ even when he’s hiking with a teammate

Jones said he’ll sometimes hike anywhere from five to seven miles one way before deciding he’s done enough.

Jones believes it takes a unique mindset to get to hike a hill, trail or mountain to the point of exhaustion, but still continue on the excursion. Jones will certainly will hope his time hiking has put him in great game shape for what will be his 10th season in the NFL.

For as physically demanding as hiking can get, the mental aspect is just as valuable, he said.

“Even when it’s a 99 percent incline, things like that, (you) just keep walking,” Jones said. “Don’t quit. And there are times where things get tough -- everybody’s going to get fatigued, and everybody’s going to get tired. But what do you do when you get tired and fatigued? My mindset is to keep pushing.”

Although Jones will go alone, he had an offseason hiking buddy in Todd Gurley. Gurley said the two have hiked numerous times together in Los Angeles and said the activity is great for offseason conditioning.

“It’s something we always do. He’s done it on his own, I’ve done it on my own,” Gurley said. “You know, when two greats collide together it just makes it even better. It’s definitely something that’s peaceful but also mentally (stimulating).

"Just going on a hike -- whether it’s the same hike, different hike -- some days it’ll feel different. But it’s the exact same hike you’re doing every day. You have to be able to accommodate that mindset.”

Said Jones: “It’s just fun, and I love nature. It’s going out, being a part of that. It’s grinding yourself and just working.”

Jones is coming off a season that saw him catch 99 passes for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns. His year-end total was eclipsed only by New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas' 1,725 yards. In fact, Jones has finished each of the past six seasons in the top three in receiving yards.

Part of Jones' consistency comes from his offseason training regimen. As a result, Gurley said that when the two hike together, Jones can get some distance in front of him.

“He kills it when he goes on a hike,” Gurley said. “When he gets to walking, he just takes off. I’ll be about four or five minutes behind. You see why he’s the great player that he is. He has that edge, he has that mentality, he has that dog in him. He’s able to do it day in and day out.”

Asked where he hikes, Jones smiled and didn’t want to divulge that information.

“I can’t tell nobody that because then I wouldn’t be able to hike there,” Jones said. “I gotta keep that confidential.”

With the Falcons beginning their season Sunday at home against the Seattle Seahawks, Jones is looking for his team to get off to a much better start than what it experienced a year ago. The Falcons' first half of 2019 finished with a 1-7 record. The Falcons then rebounded for a 6-2 finish over the final eight games.

As the new season soon approaches, and after having missed the playoffs over the past two seasons, Jones is hoping for a much better start than what the Falcons experienced a year ago.

“The biggest thing is all 11 guys being on the same page,” Jones said. “One guy can kill a play or have a negative play. You want to eliminate the negative plays. We’re going to play fast. We’re going to be fast. We have all the ability to be whatever we want to be. It’s everybody executing on one play at a time.”