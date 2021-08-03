Julio Jones exits Titans practice after fall

The Associated Press reported Jones went up to grab a Ryan Tannehill pass in the corner of the end zone but couldn’t hold onto the ball and fell to the ground. He got up slowly, then walked gingerly to the sideline, apparently favoring a left ankle. Jones, who was traded to the Titans on Jan. 6, left the field for the training room and did not return to practice, but Titans coach Mike Vrable was not overly concerned.

“Yeah, sure,” Vrabel said when asked if Jones is OK after practice. “(Head trainer Todd Toriscelli) said that he wanted to have him go inside. We wanted to get him some team reps, which we did. We’ll see where he’s at (Tuesday) and see how he looks.”