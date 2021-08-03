Julio Jones exits Titans practice after fall

Former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones landed awkwardly during a red zone drill on Monday, according to beat writer Ben Arthur of the Tennessean.
The Associated Press reported Jones went up to grab a Ryan Tannehill pass in the corner of the end zone but couldn’t hold onto the ball and fell to the ground. He got up slowly, then walked gingerly to the sideline, apparently favoring a left ankle. Jones, who was traded to the Titans on Jan. 6, left the field for the training room and did not return to practice, but Titans coach Mike Vrable was not overly concerned.
“Yeah, sure,” Vrabel said when asked if Jones is OK after practice. “(Head trainer Todd Toriscelli) said that he wanted to have him go inside. We wanted to get him some team reps, which we did. We’ll see where he’s at (Tuesday) and see how he looks.”
Monday was Jones’ first day participating in team drills. Jones, who’s trying to comeback after missing seven games and playing sparsely in two others for the Falcons in 2020, had been limited in team drills over the first four days of training camp.
Jones, the Falcons all-time leading receiver in catches (848) and yards (12,896), requested at trade in March. The Falcons received a second-round pick next year and a 2023 fourth-round pick. Atlanta will send its 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo